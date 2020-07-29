Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: discovered an interesting Easter egg linked to Gohan after years

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fighting has always been the centerpiece of Dragon Ball Z, we know this well, but that doesn't mean that Akira Toriyama and his team didn't pay attention to character development. A few days ago, for example, a French user even tracked down an interesting easter egg that would show Gohan's hidden passion.

Apparently in fact, during his school career the saiyan would take painting lessons, delighting in portraying some landscapes and subsequently creating a series of paintings. In the screens visible at the bottom, two works hanging on the wall are shown, respectively portraying Namek and the Planet of King Kaioh of the North.

As many of you will remember, at that point in his life Gohan decided to put aside his character as a fighter and to resort to his strength only after wearing the clothes of Great Saiyaman, in order to stop the criminals and bring justice to Satan City. The paintings could therefore be a way to remember past adventures. According to another theory, the portraits may have even been made by Piccolo and subsequently donated to Gohan.

READ:  ONE PIECE, with the episode 933 Zoro returns as protagonist: trailer of the episode

And what do you think of it? Did you notice it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are interested in other curiosities of this kind then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our insights on the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta and on the life cycle of the Saiyans.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.