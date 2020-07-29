Dragon Ball Z: discovered an interesting Easter egg linked to Gohan after years

Share it:

Fighting has always been the centerpiece of Dragon Ball Z, we know this well, but that doesn't mean that Akira Toriyama and his team didn't pay attention to character development. A few days ago, for example, a French user even tracked down an interesting easter egg that would show Gohan's hidden passion.

Apparently in fact, during his school career the saiyan would take painting lessons, delighting in portraying some landscapes and subsequently creating a series of paintings. In the screens visible at the bottom, two works hanging on the wall are shown, respectively portraying Namek and the Planet of King Kaioh of the North.

As many of you will remember, at that point in his life Gohan decided to put aside his character as a fighter and to resort to his strength only after wearing the clothes of Great Saiyaman, in order to stop the criminals and bring justice to Satan City. The paintings could therefore be a way to remember past adventures. According to another theory, the portraits may have even been made by Piccolo and subsequently donated to Gohan.

And what do you think of it? Did you notice it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are interested in other curiosities of this kind then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our insights on the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta and on the life cycle of the Saiyans.