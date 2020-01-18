Dragon Ball Z: Cell gains the powers of Iron Man in a splendid fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent times, many fans have tried to introduce the charismatic characters of the Marvel universe into the Japanese imagination, represented in the anime sector also by works such as Dragon Ball Z. Precisely in this regard, today we have decided to show you one of the most original crossovers in recent months: the one between Cell is Iron Man.

The beautiful fan art of AzizDraws visible at the bottom in fact, it portrays nothing less than the artificial organism of the Doctor Gero reinvented in a Marvel key, imagined for the occasion wearing the armor of the brilliant Tony Stark. Among the many power ups, the exoskeleton also boasts powerful converters capable of absorbing and transforming different forms of energy, ideal for resisting the attacks of the Z Warriors.

In Akira Toriyama's work, Cell is depicted as a genetic hybrid conceived with the aim of becoming the most powerful organism in the universe, even superior to Goku and Vegeta. After absorbing C-17 and C-18, the villain succeeds, in effect, in his mission, but ends up being weakened by Gohan and defeated thanks to the sacrifice of the protagonist.

And what do you think of it? Do you like artwork? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of Cell then, we advise you to take a look at the first sketches of Akira Toriyama, in which the character was represented in a completely different way, as well as our comparison between Cell and the new villain Moro.