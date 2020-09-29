Dragon Ball Z: C18 is gorgeous and provocative in Itsroxy cosplay

The android 18 is one of the female characters of Dragon Ball Z. Not that there are many in the world created by Akira Toriyama, since practically for a very long time the only one was Bulma, occasionally interspersed with Chichi and Laura. But the entry into the cast of the blonde was overwhelming.

Today again C18 is one of the protagonists of the Dragon Ball Z cosplay world. We have seen it in every way, both with normal clothes as presented in the perfect Enji Night cosplay or in a different version for example in the costume one created by Meryl-sama. Each adds a bit of its own touch to us whether it’s a subtle change to clothes, makeup or pose.

In the cosplay that we present today of C18 we see her in a particular pose and who wants to be more seductive. The Itsroxycos C18 cosplay has already had the positive opinion of many fans, becoming viral and bouncing on various social networks. In the photo below we see C18 with the canonical black dress with striped sleeves and the denim skirt, while the blond hair falls on the face. The blue eyes stand out and, despite the smile, give a more glacial aura.

This convinces you cosplay a tema Dragon Ball Z? Let us know in the comments.