Dragon Ball Z: BossLogic chooses actors for C17 and C18 with two outstanding fan art

Many, over time, have wondered who could play Goku and the many other characters of Dragon Ball in a possible live action. We won’t see this moment shortly, especially given the huge Dragon Ball Evolution flop, but for some to imagine it costs nothing.

Obviously the names that circulate the most are those of American actors, the best known in the world. The BossLogic fan has given us over time many eye-catching graphics, from Naruto and the Area 51 of last year to The Rock that becomes One-Punch Man’s Saitama. Following this last line, he used the same method to superimpose the faces of two actors on C17 and C18 of Dragon Ball Z.

The two androids in the images that you can see in the tweet below have the face of Dane DeHaan, who appeared in various films such as Valerian and the city of a thousand planets or The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The power of Electro, and Dove Cameron, actress and famous singer for Liv and Maddie of Disney Channel. The two undoubtedly are not twins like the comic counterparts prepared by Akira Toriyama decades ago, but the superimposition of the elements on the real actors makes these C17 and C18 practically true.

Would you like it if in a eventual live action di Dragon Ball Z the two androids had these faces?