Dragon Ball Z between Buddhism and Taoism: the reincarnation of Kid Bu in Ub according to Toriyama

June 21, 2020
It is certainly no secret that the ideology behind many choices made by Akira Toriyama during the making of Dragon Ball, has been more or less influenced by Buddhist doctrines. The same author has admitted several times that he was inspired by philosophical elements and among many, the reincarnation of Kid Bu it represents the most striking example.

After defeating the last form of Majin Buu with the Genkidama Sphere in Dragon Ball Z in fact, Goku became acquainted with Ub, the "good" reincarnation of the purple-skinned demon. As illustrated at the bottom by the Twitter user Dark Padula however, the transformation has philosophical-religious foundations, and is therefore not a last-minute choice.

The idea should come from Buddhist thought inherent in the reincarnation and growth of the individual, stages which according to the doctrine would require more lives before leading to enlightenment. A master, represented by Goku, should therefore be able to awaken the individual's hidden power immediately after his reincarnation, represented here by the death of Kid Buu and the birth of Ub. This theory would seem to be confirmed by Ub's ability to use the golden cloud (or Speedy, in Italian dubbing), another thought close to Taoist doctrine.

Akira Toriyama is not new to this type of quotations, which we can also find in the choice to realize more divinities and to merge their world with the terrestrial one. Even the aura, or Ki, arises as a tribute to a philosophical doctrine.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For other insights on the series instead, we refer you to our articles regarding the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta and the life cycle of the Saiyans.

