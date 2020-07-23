Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z, Bardak comments on the clash between Raditz and Goku in the latest sketch by Toyotaro

July 23, 2020
The famous mangaka Toyotaro continues its monthly programming of artwork for the Dragon Ball Official Site, the website dedicated to the work written by Akira Toriyama. The author generally dedicates one sketch per month to the most representative characters of the series and, for the month of July 2020, Goku's father and brother have been chosen.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the illustration, in which they are depicted Raditz, in the foreground while preparing the iconic Saturday Crush attack, and Bardakbehind him as he examines the situation. The text, written by the author, reads as follows: "Raditz, Goku's older brother who traveled to planet Earth to capture him. Of course Bardak never expected to see his children fight against each other …". The expression of the father, moreover, is a whole program.

The monthly column "Toyotaro Drew It !!"has quickly become an unmissable event for all opera fans, and often willingly the author enjoys testing them by proposing sketches of characters that are anything but known. Last month, for example, Toyotaro created an illustration dedicated to a figure who appeared on one occasion, which only very few fans will remember.

And what do you think of it? Do you like artwork? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Toyotaro is currently working on the Dragon Ball Super manga, of which chapter 62 was recently published.

