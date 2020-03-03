Dragon Ball Z: artist recreates some iconic 3DCG characters, what do you think?

Share it:

Which animation style suits the next Dragon Ball anime more? The answer seems obvious, but with the advent of one new generation of CGI series, we would not be surprised at some changes by the guys from Toei. In this regard, we have decided to show you the works of a fan of the series, which have recently gone viral on the web.

The artist Devil Artemis, known on Twitter as DevilArtemisX, shared on his profile a personal review of some characters from Dragon Ball Z, inspired by the recent video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The user has "modernized" Gohan, Freezer, Cell and the iconic Stand of God Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures with the 3DCG technique, enjoying a moderate success.

In the last few years the anime industry has become increasingly close to the use of this animation technique, and also great classics such as Lupine or Pokémon they returned to the cinema in a new graphic guise. Among the many producers, Netflix seems to be the one most willing to rely on this technique, as shown by recent announcements regarding Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045 or The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this reinterpretation? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below!