Dragon Ball Z: Android 18 strikes in the perfect Enji Night cosplay

Dragon Ball Z it is a historical anime and it is not by chance that it is continuously re-transmitted in every part of the world. Akira Toriyama managed to create legendary characters whose fame still lasts today. With the advent of comic fairs in the western world, cosplay also arose, and obviously many are dedicated to Dragon Ball.

Some of these are dedicated to # 18, the beautiful blonde android inserted first as an enemy and then as an ally in the third phase of Dragon Ball Z. During the series we saw her with slightly different outfits from each other and there is who has decided to replicate it in as many ways as possible. There cosplayer Enji Night had decided to create a # 18 cosplay a few months ago when the android was wearing a white shirt and black vest.

This time, however, the same cosplayer has decided to use another set of clothes for Android 18, thus presenting us the disguise that we see below. This new C-18 cosplay this time has the classic denim jacket and skirt, with a tight black shirt and white sleeves with black stripes. On the back then stands the flashy Red Ribbon logo. Which C-18 do you prefer? The one with the white shirt or the black one?