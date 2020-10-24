Dragon Ball Z: Android 18 looks stunning in this illustration by a Korean artist

The love that fans of Dragon Ball try for # 18 is boundless. Over the years, in fact, the splendid android has become a darling of enthusiasts who have tried several times, with mixed results, to emulate its pleasant appearance. The protagonist of the latest manifestation of creativity dedicated to her is an excellent illustration.

For several years now C-18 is the female character most appreciated by the imposing community linked to the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama. Among numerous fan-art and extraordinary cosplay, such as the last personal interpretation curated by Tenkou, there was also no lack of scale reproductions of the cyborg in the guise of peculiar models. In this regard, we suggest you take a look at this fantastic 2000 euro C-18 figure made by Green Leaf Studio.

Anyway, recently the latest illustration of Sangsoo Jeong, well-known Korean artist. The latter, in fact, wanted to pay homage to the blonde-haired heroine in a particular graphic representation, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, in which he portrays the cyborg with his usual style. The artist’s stroke met with considerable success by fans who especially appreciated the rendering of the face, with a strongly expressive face, and the movement of the hair.

And you, instead, what do you think of this artistic representation of # 18, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments.