Dragon Ball Z: Android 18 is ready for the pool in Meryl-sama’s hot cosplay

Dragon Ball doesn’t have many female figures available, but the ones it does have are always the center of attention. It is no coincidence that there are many cosplay dedicated to Bulma, as well as to # 18. The blonde android inserted with the Cell saga has won many admirers, almost as much as those of the historical protagonist of the Akira Toriyama series.

Among the admirers there are some Italians and for this reason even some local cosplayers dedicate themselves to interpreting in their photos C-18. The girl from Dragon Ball Z this time came to life thanks to cosplayer Meryl-sama, who decided to show it in Gallipoli, a well-known Apulian tourist resort.

With two photos, the Android 18 cosplay of Meryl-sama getting ready for the pool. Then she shows off with a blonde wig that reproduces the classic cut of the android, plus a black costume that highlights the girl’s curvy shapes. Below you can see the two posts on Instagram which, needless to say, are viral results. The character during the main series has never shown itself like this, while we had some hints of the costume version in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Leaving aside the summer version and in # 18’s swimsuit, the girl was also portrayed in a way to say the least perfect in the Enji Night cosplay. But cosplayer Shiroko also did her best to reproduce the Dragon Ball android in real life.