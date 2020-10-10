Dragon Ball Z: Android 18 became human thanks to Bulma? The controversial question

Whether for issues of censorship, translation errors or a question of adaptation, it can often happen that a crucial dialogue can be completely upset and contaminate an important clarification for narrative purposes. You know this strange mystery related to the German and French adaptation of Dragon Ball Z?

The Dragon Ball franchise is full of curiosities, to say the least, both as regards the author’s brief appearances in the episodes and for some interesting anecdotes related to the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama. Among them, however, there is neither a particularly strange one linked to a probable translation error by the European market regarding one of the episodes of the anime.

In one of the first Dragon Ball Z albums released under the Panini Comics label there was a particular phrase in the German edition which read as follows:

“# 18 fell in love with Krillin and thanks to Bulma’s invention she was able to become human again.”

Another clue in favor of this thesis came with episode n ° 227, again in the German counterpart of the adaptation, in which after a bickering Bulma thunders “How arrogant, like asking too much … She has already forgotten what I did for her.”

In fact, the original translation of the same sentence from Japanese reads a simpler one: “Oh, I don’t understand. I just asked her one question. I thought she didn’t feel well …”

It remains probable, therefore, that the German variant has drawn on the French counterpart since the Italian adaptation does not cover the same error. But according to which source this discrepancy was really born?