Dragon Ball Z: Android 17 and Doctor Gelo collide in this beautiful statue

Among the most important franchises ever, there is no doubt that Dragon Ball represents a real spearhead of the industry, an epic that in the course of these decades has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the planet, becoming a reference point for the genre of belonging.

The IP has continued to see the arrival of an enormous number of parallel works, including manga, anime, spin-offs, films, video games and much more, all designed to keep up the interest of an audience always hungry for new and that has never missed the opportunity to praise the series with cosplay and fanart often made with great care.

Given the huge success, it should therefore come as no surprise that more and more companies have launched themselves into the creation of themed gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors. Among these, there are also the guys from KDCollectibles, who have recently won the attention of many fans thanks to a magnificent Dragon Ball Z themed statue and specifically dedicated to the clash between Android 17 and Doctor Gelo. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the work showcases a prime moment of the battle, with Android 17 that thanks to a powerful kick has stolen the head of Gelo. The work is also characterized by a large amount of details and, as specified by the company, it is already pre-orderable for a price equal to 426 euros – not including shipping costs -, while the release is currently set for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a splendid 1: 1 Dragon Ball Z themed model dedicated to Majin Vegeta has also recently been unveiled.