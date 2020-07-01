Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: an incredible Gueta figuarts appears on the net

July 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few days ago, an extraordinary was shown for the first time figuarts of Gogeta Super Saiyan, with design inspired by the 1995 film Dragon Ball Z – The Devilish Warrior of the Underworld. The product, the price of which has not yet been revealed, has made fans crazy, and will be presented in a few days at Tamashii Features 2020.

Tamashii Features is an online event scheduled for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July, which will allow all visitors to visit the various stands without leaving your home. During the exhibition, several collectables inspired by the most profitable franchises of the last few years will be revealed, including Avengers, Evangelion, Gundam, Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball.

The action figure visible at the bottom shows Gogeta about to use his iconic attack Stardust Breaker, first shown in the clash with Janemba and re-proposed a year and a half ago in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It is a must-have collector's item for all fans.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! If you were a fan of the character on, you can not really miss the comparison between Gogeta and Vegetto available in our in-depth analysis of Dragon Ball Super.

