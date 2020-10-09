Dragon Ball Z: all the fury of Gohan boy SS2 in this cosplay!

Gohan will not be among the main protagonists of Dragon Ball, fans have not forgotten when he was one of the strongest fighters in the universe, albeit for a short time. A fan made a cosplay that reminds us of one of Gohan’s golden moments, the fight with Cell.

In the last few episodes of Dragon Ball Super, Gohan certainly had his moment to shine, having trained to reach his Ultimate / Mystic power up before the Tournament of Power. During his training with Piccolo, Gohan once again manages to reach the levels he reached in Dragon Ball Z during the Majin Buu saga.

Gohan it was also very important in the most recent saga of Pier in Dragon Ball Super, managing to land several attacks along with his mentor Piccolo, but Gohan won’t be the one to deliver the final blow to the evil wizard.

On Instagram, the cosplayer TailorEnn gave us this cool interpretation of Gohan in one of his golden moments, in an outfit that reminds us of his teacher Piccolo, ready to battle against Cell.

Gohan is certainly one of the most beloved characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, he doesn’t want to completely follow in his father’s footsteps, he tries instead to balance the world of confrontation with that of education, in order to train body and mind so as not to become only a warrior but also a scholar.

Fans will remember that Ultra Instinct debuted 3 years ago in the battle between Goku and Jiren, since we plunged into the memories of Dragon Ball Z, we recommend that you also take a look at the 10 most beautiful episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think of this cosplay? What role will Gohan play in future series? Let us know in the comments!