Dragon Ball Z: all the cruelty of Majin Vegeta in an epic illustration

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One of the most important moments in Vegeta's story within Dragon Ball it was marked by the last narrative arc, or during the Majin Buu saga. The evil Babidi, in order to awaken the mighty pink monster, used any card in his favor, even Vegeta's old past.

The Saiyan prince has always been different from Goku, not only for a different warrior philosophy but also for his own ideologies. Precisely for this reason, in fact, Vegeta is aware of his own destiny, as he will have to atone for all those crimes committed in life, starting with those made during the tournament when he killed numerous spectators without any qualms. Yet, without the parenthesis like Majin Vegeta his growth as a character might not be considered complete yet.

Thanks to the relapse into evil, the prince realized how much he had really changed and this led him to repentance in one of the most emblematic scenes of the entire anime, his sacrifice. In honor of his wickedness, a fan, a certain dtr16kyab, wanted to pay homage to all the cruelty of the character with an epic illustration, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The artist wanted to highlight, also with the help of original features such as horns, all the hatred and his intolerance towards others.

And you, however, what do you think of this graphic representation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

