Dragon Ball Z: after years the real name of C-16 is revealed!

Despite being gone for many years, Dragon Ball Z it still has many mysteries that it still holds. One of these is the real name of the cyborg C-16 which seems to have been revealed by the recently released videogame Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

According to the encyclopedia present in the videogame, the real name of C-16 is Gebo. For those who do not know the dr. Frost created the cyborg inspired by his own son (Gebo precisely). Find the encyclopedia image that reveals the name at the bottom of the news. Introduced during Cell's narrative arc, cyborgs were created by the evil scientist from Red Ribbon to take revenge on Son Goku, guilty of stopping the army's crazy plans to conquer when he was a child. Also transforming himself into a combat cyborg, dr. Frost is then killed by his own creations, C-17 and C-18, brother and sister before being transformed. C-16 has always been the most enigmatic of the trio. Trunks himself, coming from the future to stop them, claims to have never seen the cyborg which, despite the peaceful and nature-loving character, shows off a fighting force superior even to the other two cyborgs and the first form reached by Cell. C-6 , as you all know, pto defeat Perfect Cell, immolating himself and thus allowing Gohan to reach his true strength.

