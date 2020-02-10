Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z Abridged si conclude, i fan lo salutano commossi

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Diversi anni fa il team Four Stars si lanciò in un lavoro fanmade che all’apparenza aveva poche attese: il doppiaggio in chiave umoristica di diversi episodi di Dragon Ball Z. Il lavoro iniziò nel 2008 ma, episodio dopo episodio, conquistò sempre più fan proseguendo per diversi anni. Ma pochi giorni fa è arrivata la conferma della conclusione.

Dragon Ball Z Abridged non proseguirà oltre. A darne l’annuncio è stato proprio il team Four Star su Twitter, rivelando che l’episodio che fa terminare l’arco di Cell sarà anche l’ultimo del progetto fanmade. L’esperimento si può dire riuscito, con oltre 10 anni di attività e ben 60 episodi prodotti grazie al lavoro di tanti appassionati dell’universo di Akira Toriyama.

Dopo la rivelazione, i fan non hanno potuto fare altro che salutare Dragon Ball Z Abridged postando su Twitter vari commenti. Non mancano i ringraziamenti verso la serie né il rammarico di non poter vedere il progetto proseguire sulla saga di Bu, ma in tanti concordano sul fatto che Abridged sia stato uno dei lavori amatoriali meglio riusciti sul mondo di Dragon Ball Z.

La saga di Dragon Ball sta proseguendo in modo ufficiale con la nuova parentesi di Dragon Ball Super, arrivato al capitolo 56.

Maria Rivera

