Dragon Ball Z: A fan shows off his huge Lego collection

Dragon Ball Z it not only represents the masterpiece of the master Akira Toriyama, but also one of the fundamental series in the manga and anime field, capable of influencing dozens of authors and conquering millions of fans. The success was also fueled by the impressive amount of merchandise dedicated to Goku and his companions.

Although new figures still arrive on the market, Funko Pop !, gadgets of all kinds, statues of any characters seen both in the regular series and in other media, Dragon Ball, like many anime, has not never got any official LEGO products.

For this a fan has decided to make the Z Warriors, and some of the most important settings of the series, using the most famous colored bricks in the world. You can see the result of this work in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by @Vertkage on Reddit.

From the photos shown both are shown places of the first series, when the Dragon Ball universe was not yet as extensive as it is today, both characters never reappeared in subsequent seasons. The reproductions shown by the fan concern the Kami House, with Master Roshi, Lunch, Krillin and Goku, the Temple of God with Popo and the Supreme, and then get to theincredible arena of the Tenkaichi Tournament, and the summoning of the Shenron Dragon with the Z Warriors and some opponents in the background.

