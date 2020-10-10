Dragon Ball Z: A fan imagines Trunks in CG version

The various cosplay and fan art of Dragon Ball Z have allowed the numerous fans to see their favorites in new situations and styles. A fan decided to create the famous Trunks using the CG technique.

Find the user’s tweet @zaphk at the bottom of the news, the artist has in fact recreated the figure of the son of Bulma and Vegeta in a 3D version, in particular by immortalizing the moment he arrives from the future to warn the protagonists of the successful series of Akira Toriyama of the danger represented by Cell. The author’s message met with considerable success, immediately becoming viral with more than 15,000 Likes and over 2,000 comments.

The numerous fans of the anime have in fact appreciated this different version of the character, in particular by noting the apt expression of Trunks, suitable for his tragic story. Appeared for the first time in the episodes of Dragon Ball Z, Trunks immediately struck all fans, thus ensuring a place in the various subsequent works related to the saga of Goku and the other characters who appeared in the work. If you are looking for other works and drawings by fans, we recommend this fun Dragon Ball Z fan art, focused on relationship between Gohan and Raditz or here is a cosplay dedicated to C18.