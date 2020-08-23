Dragon Ball Z: A breathtaking fanart transforms Goku into an old martial arts master

Share it:

In the numerous adventures signed by Akira Toriyama we have seen Goku grow up, become an adult man, form a family, and always be ready to fight and overcome his limits, starting from the first transformation into Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z , to get to the latest Super Saiyan God, Blue and Ultra Instinct.

If you consider the fact that Dragon Ball Super is set in the ten years between the defeat of Majin Buu and the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z, it is very unlikely we’ll be able to see an aged Goku, who perhaps continues to train despite having reached a ripe age.

However one fan, the artist Marcelo Ventura, wanted to imagine what would be the Saiyan with hair turned white due to time, also accompanied by a long beard, which almost never appeared in the regular series. The illustration, shown below, is characterized by an almost realistic style, slightly dark tones, and presents several, and nice, details that will not have escaped the longtime fans.

In addition to stick and the turtle shell of Master Roshi that can be seen behind Goku, we also find the small dragon balls tied to the tunic, and a bowl and chopsticks in the hands of the protagonist, as if to remind us of the comic interludes that saw him busy eating disproportionate quantities of food.

What do you think of this particular time jump for the character of Goku? Let us know with a comment below. We also remember that the origins of Vegetto have recently been explained, and that