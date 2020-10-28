Dragon Ball Z: A beautiful Videl with braids in Igui cosplay

The beginning of the Majin Buu saga brought us Gohan as the protagonist. The character, who in Akira Toriyama’s intentions was to replace Goku as the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z, lived life differently from his father. After being admitted to a high school in Satan City, he began his life as a student along with his classmates.

Alternating between his life as a student and that of a masked executioner, he met Videl. Mr. Satan’s daughter had long black hair wrapped in two ponytails on either side of her face, she wore a white t-shirt and black stretchy shorts. A very simple look that helped her deal with Satan City crime. He will then become a prominent character in Dragon Ball Z even if not at the height of the primaries.

This Videl has come back to life thanks to an unreleased cosplay. This time it was Igui who introduced Mr. Satan’s daughter to our world via photos. With a set of five photos uploaded to her Instagram profile, the cosplayer shows us her Videl as you can see in the post below. White shirt, pigtails, black gloves: I usually look a la Videl who, however, already shows that he is ahead with training along with Gohan, as he manages to summon a good dose of energy for an attack.

Moneecastro also presented us with his Videl cosplay.