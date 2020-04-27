Dragon Ball Z: a ​​user's gorgeous fan art shows the power of Goku Super Saiyan 3

Share it:

Among the approximately 30 canonical transformations of Goku, one of the most underrated is certainly the Super Saiyan 3. Although it has been little used, fans have always expressed their love for the power up and today, on the occasion of the thirty-first birthday of Dragon Ball Z, we have decided to give him some space on our pages.

In particular, we decided to show you the incredible fan art visible at the bottom, made by the Japanese artist Mattari and recently shared over and over again on Reddit and Twitter. The image portrays the third level Super Saiyan in all its majesty, while tearing a piece of fabric from its classic combat uniform. Fan art gained over 3000 upvotes on Reddit and nearly 5000 on the artist's official profile.

Super Saiyan 3 has only been used a handful of times in Akira Toriyama's anime series since, as illustrated by the author himself, it is an obsolete form. Unlike the Super Saiyan 2 in fact, the transformation requires an enormous expenditure of energy and consequently considerably reduces the period of time in which the user can use it without consequences. The God and Blue shapes introduced in Dragon Ball Super are, in this sense, significantly superior to all points of view.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the image? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't yet, we advise you to deepen your knowledge on Toriyama's work by reading our short study on Super Saiyans.