Dragon Ball Z: a ​​risque cosplay for C-18 presented by Kalaynokay

Obviously after a fight it is likely that the clothes will be ruined, torn or tattered. During the anime of Dragon Ball Z it has happened often, particularly since energy waves and attacks capable of destroying planets in one go have increased.

In fact, we have seen many times Goku having to give up his blue or orange shirt, to see his pants torn (naturally covering the strategic points for reasons of censorship) or ruined. This also happened to other Dragon Ball Z characters, especially male ones. But what if that would happen happened to female characters like C-18?

The beautiful blonde android introduced during the Cell saga naturally never showed up too provocatively in Dragon Ball Z. The maximum damage that her clothes suffered was that of losing her denim jacket or seeing some dust spots and scratches. But the cosplayer Kalaynokay has decided to go beyond this means of censorship and has presented a very risqué C18 cosplay.

After a battle it is normal to have your clothes tattered and in the images you can see below, Kalaynokay does not scruple in showing more intimate areas. Obviously her fighting spirit remains the same since she made herself also portray while preparing energy attacks.

Videl also enjoyed a sexy cosplay, while the queen of sensual cosplay remains Bulma.