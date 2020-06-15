Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​risque cosplay for C-18 presented by Kalaynokay

June 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Obviously after a fight it is likely that the clothes will be ruined, torn or tattered. During the anime of Dragon Ball Z it has happened often, particularly since energy waves and attacks capable of destroying planets in one go have increased.

In fact, we have seen many times Goku having to give up his blue or orange shirt, to see his pants torn (naturally covering the strategic points for reasons of censorship) or ruined. This also happened to other Dragon Ball Z characters, especially male ones. But what if that would happen happened to female characters like C-18?

The beautiful blonde android introduced during the Cell saga naturally never showed up too provocatively in Dragon Ball Z. The maximum damage that her clothes suffered was that of losing her denim jacket or seeing some dust spots and scratches. But the cosplayer Kalaynokay has decided to go beyond this means of censorship and has presented a very risqué C18 cosplay.

READ:  Batman: Punchline becomes the protagonist of a crossover instead of the laughing Batman

After a battle it is normal to have your clothes tattered and in the images you can see below, Kalaynokay does not scruple in showing more intimate areas. Obviously her fighting spirit remains the same since she made herself also portray while preparing energy attacks.

Videl also enjoyed a sexy cosplay, while the queen of sensual cosplay remains Bulma.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.