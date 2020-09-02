Dragon Ball Z: a ​​new line of Funko Pop is coming, there is also Majin Vegeta

Share it:

A few moments ago, the US company Funko! has formalized the arrival of six new themed puppets Dragon Ball, dedicated to four antagonists and two heroes. The Funko Pops will hit the market between 2020 and 2021, and will be available, as always, at a price of about 15 euros each. For now, the arrival in Italy has not been confirmed.

Below you can take a look at the new product line. It will open the dances Evil Bu, one of the few antagonists who has never received a doll, and they will arrive later Vegeta (young), Goku Super Saiyan, Gohan adult Super Saiyan, Majin Vegeta e Freezer.

For Freezer this is the fifth official Funko Pop, after those dedicated to the basic form, Golden, Mecha and the complete form. For Majin Vegeta instead it is the second collectible, which as you can see portrays it just before using the Final Explosion.

For those unfamiliar with them, we remind you once again that Funko Pops are toys for collectors made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain characters from movies, anime and TV series in style Vinyl The Bubble Heads. In Italy you usually have to wait a little longer before these are available, but given the success of Dragon Ball in this market, it is difficult to imagine that the wait will last for more than a few months after launch.

What do you think of it? Which do you like best? Let us know with a comment! If you are particularly passionate about these collectibles, don’t miss the opportunity to take a look at the special Oozaru figure presented a few days ago!