Dragon Ball Z: a ​​new Goko Super Saiyan 2 Funko Pop is out

If you are collectors of Funko Pop of the series Dragon Ball Z then tremble, because soon a beautiful and brand new figure dedicated to one of the most loved characters of the saga will be available for purchase: Gohan. Although Dragon Ball Super did not give him the right attention, the son of Goku remains common among the most loved fighters.

You will all remember, without any effort, the moment when Gohan has shined to its maximum splendor. When still only a little boy has proven to be his father's worthy son showing off the unbeatable form of Super Saiyan 2 able to defeat the fearsome and very strong Cell. Although during Dragon Ball Z, Gohan had other noteworthy moments, such as when he fought against Majin Buu using its shape Supreme, the fight against the android is, surely, the one that most honors the character.

Well, the American company Funko, has decided to create and market a figure from the line Pop, just dedicated to the legendary Gohan Super Saiyan 2. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the model portrays the transformed character and the usual purple clothing he wore during that saga.

If you may be interested and want to explore some aspects of the series, we advise you to read the Buddhist theory behind the reincarnation of Kid Bu in Ub and the life cycle of the Saiyans explained by Toriyama himself.

What do you think of the new Funko Pop on Gohan? Feel free to write it below in the comments.