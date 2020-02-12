Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​new chess set dedicated to the famous anime is coming soon

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the past few hours, the board game manufacturer – Usaopoly – has announced the arrival of a new chess set dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, containing all the characters of the famous animated series created by Toei Animation.

Usaopoly has announced the product on its official website, within which has also included a brief description that presents its characteristics:

"The greatest warriors of world tournaments are preparing for an imminent challenge to outsmart your enemies! One of the most unmistakable anime franchises of all time is coming to Earth so that fans can start training for a classic game of two-player strategy. The Dragon Ball ™ Collector Chess Set is coming soon. "

The presence can also be seen from the image on the official website of characters connected to Dragon Ball Z's feature films, such as Broly and Bojack, which first appeared in Dragon Ball Z respectively: the Super Saiyan of the legend, and in The Threat of the Evil Demon.

Each game piece is marked with a symbol that specifies its roleFor example, Goku is the king of the white team, while Vegeta oversees the title of queen. The characters are divided into two factions, heroes and antagonists, therefore represented by the Z Warriors and fierce adversaries who during the series have threatened the safety of the Earth.

The board game is available for pre-order from GameStop and EB Games.

Why the closure of Dragon Ball Z: Abridged? The creators reveal the motif in a video. Lately, three new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops have been presented dedicated to Vegeta, Cell and Piccolo.

