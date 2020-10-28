Dragon Ball Z: a ​​hilarious advertising campaign told by a voice actor

Despite several decades of history behind it, Dragon Ball Z is still one of the most popular shonen among fans around the world. But to achieve this success, several marketing campaigns were carried out. One of the voice actors of the series has unveiled a rather hilarious one.

One of the original voice actors of Akira Toriyama’s animated series told a funny anecdote from an advertising campaign in which he participated to promote the then just released card game. On his Twitter profile, Sonny Strait, the actor who lent his voice to Krillin, revealed a hilarious detail about the “Battle To The Max” tour.

During that marketing campaign, the voice actor set off in a van for challenge fans of the franchise to the new game. This gesture, as well as being a brilliant marketing move, brought the series closer to the public, showing great warmth towards fans.

Throughout his career Sonny Strait he voiced other characters as well of Dragon Ball, including Baddack, as well as lending his talents in hit anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist, ONE PIECE and Lupine The 3rd.