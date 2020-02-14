Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fan tattoo makes us relive one of the saddest moments of the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everyone knows the ending of Dragon Ball Z. Goku and his companions, after a myriad of adventures and clashes with every type of opponent, definitively defeat Majin Buu and bring peace to the world. But this was really the conclusion of the first, real timeline created by Toriyama? A fan reminded us of the exact answer with a tattoo.

As you can see at the bottom, the user Reddit yugiboyy showed the fan base his tattoo dedicated to Future Trunks, one of the most loved characters in the series. The drawing shows the first transformation of Trunks into Super Saiyan, which occurred after Gohan's death at the hands of Dr. Gero's androids.

The first timeline of Dragon Ball Z in fact included the Goku's death from heart disease, whose cure would have been developed only several years later. The true course of events saw all the Z Warriors succumb to the hands of the Androids 17 and 18, except for the Gohans and Trunks only. After witnessing the death of the former Vegeta's son managed to transform into Super Saiyan and decided to travel back in time to save Goku and train, becoming strong enough to avenge his former companions.

Unlike the Z Warriors Trunks of the Future has always been only after the death of his friend, and has repeatedly burdened the weight of the salvation of humanity. A tattoo is really the minimum to celebrate one of the most tenacious fighters in the entire Dragon Ball saga.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the tribute of the fan? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news about the new Dragon Ball Super 2 series, as well as our in-depth analysis on the best moments of Dragon Ball Z.