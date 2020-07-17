Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fan presents his version of Goku Super Saiyan 3 in the Shintani style

Fans with Dragon Ball Super faced a stark change of style. This is of course due to a revision of the Dragon Ball franchise to adapt it to the new times but also to the staff that took care of it, very different from that of Dragon Ball Z. Among the most prominent names to give the new artistic direction c 'is Naohiro Shintani.

Over time, fans who possess the best artistic skills have tried to bring scenes and characters from the style of Dragon Ball Z to that of Dragon Ball Super or vice versa. For this there is a whole series of fan art of this genre. An example is Gohan Super Saiyan 2 with the style of Shintani, while today we present a Goku Super Saiyan 3 with the same style made by Sosaluyi.

The Dragon Ball Z fan has posted his accomplishment on Reddit and has so far gotten a good deal of positive feedback. In the image below we see Goku transformed, with long hair that stretches to his left and as he prepares to deliver a Dragon Fist. It is no coincidence that behind him, on a golden background, the dragon appears preparing to attack the enemy. A realization that reflects the stylistic canons of Shintani, how about?

Another fan instead thought of drawing Trunks against Freeza.

