Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fan imagines the absorption of C-17 from the android's perspective

The Cell in saga Dragon Ball Z he gave Akira Toriyama the opportunity to experience the new forms of Super Saiyan, playing with the power-ups and infinite potential of her heroes. But in this interesting parenthesis, a deadly component also comes into play, dictated by the wickedness of the main antagonist of the narrative arc.

Ruto830 he is among the most appreciated artists in the last period, thanks to his brilliant intuition in creating fantastic Dragon Ball Z themed illustrations while reversing his perspective. The first-person views that frame the designs, in fact, have given great fame to the fan of the famous franchise of Akira Toriyama. In this regard, Ruto has created yet another graphic representation by changing the point of view of the subject, this time entrusted to C-17.

The wickedness of Cell, a being created specifically to become perfect through the absorption of two specific androids, has made no scruple in making frightening gestures, gradually eliminating the inhabitants of entire towns. The artist in question tried to emulate the exact one when Cell is absorbing C-17, all seen from the android's perspective. The image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, masterfully portrays the murky fate that the rebel brother of C-18 is about to invest.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary illustration? Let us know with a comment below, but not before admiring this special artwork dedicated to Trunks.