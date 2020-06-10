Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fan creates an original Ginew cosplay

June 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Remember that sunny day on Namek, when the fearful Freezer landed on the planet in the midst of green meadows and frightened Nameccians with his army and his desire for conquest and destruction in tow? It was when the Super Saiyan still did not even know what it was and the levels of power were certainly not the current ones.

That day, in the company of Freeza, the "fearsome" landed on the planet Ginew team, captained, in fact, by Ginew in person. Although in reality they did not have a fighting power then redoubtableAt the time they had proved true hard bones for our heroes, especially their captain because of body swapping technique, the same technique which, in the end, sanctioned his defeat.

They have passed many years from that day, when on Italian televisions, Dragon Ball Z, for the first time, it showed the purple face of the character. Therefore, perhaps, after all these years, memory can make bad jokes and some of you will not remember well the aspect of being or, perhaps, it they will only partially remember. Do not be alarmed, because we will help you, showing you an incredible e rare cosplay that a fan made right on Ginew, succeeding so well as to make it seem like the henchman of Freezer as real as it has never been before.

READ:  Attack on Titan: Isayama dedicates a nice illustration on how to "wash your hands"

The costume was made by the cosplayer Instagram, mono_cultura13, which, as you can see for yourself from the post at the bottom of the article, has accomplished a real work of art, making a character become interesting who, to be honest, has always seemed a little ridiculous.

Speaking of works made by enthusiasts, we want to point out the fan art that sees Cooler clash against Goku and the illustration that portrays third level Super Saiyan Vegetto.

What do you think of the cosplay in question. Feel free to write it below in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.