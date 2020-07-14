Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fan animation shows us the clash between Janemba and Kid Buu

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
When it comes to antagonists, the Dragon Ball series is second to none. Akira Toriyama and his team have created an incredible variety of iconic villains and among these, there are undoubtedly the perfidious Kid Bu is Janemba, the diabolical warrior of the underworld. But how would a clash between these two end?

The Reddit user QuantumF0am he tried to answer this question by creating the fan animation visible at the bottom, lasting just twenty seconds. Although the clip ends in a light and fun way, in the comments the debate has opened on who would really come out the winner from a hypothetical confrontation.

Dragon Ball Z ended in 1996 while the film Dragon Ball Z – The diabolical warrior of the underworld it was broadcast in March 1995, about nine months before the broadcast of the latest episode. In the film, lasting just fifty minutes, Goku is unable to defeat the villain Janemba even by using the strength of Super Saiyan 3, and is therefore forced to merge with Vegeta to give life to Gogeta. Given the events that occurred in the original series, it could therefore be presumed that Janemba is much stronger than the pink demon.

And what do you think of it? Who would win? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! Speaking of Gogeta then, have you taken a look at the splendid figuarts dedicated to the character that appeared on our pages a few days ago? In case the answer is no, take advantage of it to have a look!

