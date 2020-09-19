Dragon Ball Z: 5 enemies who could become as good as Vegeta

As you can see in this Dragon Ball Z fan animation, Vegeta continues to remain one of the favorite characters of fans, so many have begun to wonder how the story would have changed if others along with him Goku’s opponents they would join the protagonist of the series.

Here is a short list of some of Goku’s enemies, who for various reasons could have allied themselves with the famous Saiyan: the first that comes to mind is Raditz, brother of Goku who appeared in the first episodes of Dragon Ball Z, although he appeared briefly before his death, many believe that he could have been an important ally of Vegeta, perhaps training together with him and thus managing to reach the level of Super Saiyan. Moving forward in the list we find Nappa, a subject of Vegeta who did not have a great development in the original series, before being revised in Dragon Ball GT, also like the previous one he could have collaborated with Vegeta, becoming an ally of Goku over time.

Many fans of the work of Akira Toriyama were particularly impressed by the Ginyu Squad, the original group was in the service of Frieza, appearing in the course of the Namek saga, the design and particular moves sported by the Ginyu Squad would have deserved a more in-depth development, even if the 5 would hardly ever agreed to follow Goku’s leadership.

Also Zamasu, villain who made his debut in Dragon Ball Super, could have become an important companion of the protagonist, even if his total hatred of humanity prevented the alliance between the two. Finally, there are many who want a meeting between Gohan and Cell, after the defeat of the latter at the hands of Goku’s son, but we think it is difficult to think of seeing him fight together with Vegeta, Gohan and the others. We close the news by reporting the list of Dragon Ball Z censorships.