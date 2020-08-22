Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Supreme Kai of Time and much more in a free update

Share it:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 he does not intend to retire at all. Despite the almost four years that have passed since its release, the Dimps game continues to sell a lot, therefore it is preparing to celebrate the achievement of 6 million copies sold with a new free update for all players on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The new update, the eleventh in the history of the game, will be available from August 26th, and will introduce a new playable character, Chronoa, the Supreme Kai of Time. Despite being at least 75 million years old, she has the appearance of a young girl, awkward and witty.

Chronoa, however, will not be the only novelty of the free update, since players can expect too an extra mission, nine new fighting techniques, fifteen new talismans, ten new models for friendly characters, three Extra Attack Missions and fifty new Hero Colosseum stickers. A taste of all this new content can be found in the specially packaged trailer from Bandai Namco Entertainment, which we have attached at the top of this news. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, remember, can be purchased on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.