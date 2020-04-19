Dragon Ball: why Super Saiyans have blonde hair, clearly explained

Share it:

After exulting for the transformation of Goku into Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z, you have probably wondered: "Yes, but why the color change?". You probably don't know, but in reality almost all the transformations – including the much criticized ones of Caulifla and Kale – were somehow justified by the same Akira Toriyama.

Let's start from the beginning, why does Super Saiyan hair change color? The first, real explanation given by the mangaka was simply: "To save time". According to the Japanese bimonthly report Saikyo Jump, in Dragon Ball Z (the first manga to introduce the concept of Super Saiyan) Toriyama decided to make a change to the hair color for two reasons: help fans distinguish the transformation is save the time needed for hair coloring. During the power up, in fact, Toriyama and his assistant should not have wasted time coloring Goku's hair, since the light colors in the manga are simply left blank.

Years later, however, the author decided to dig deeper, introducing the concept of Cell-S. According to Toriyama, almost all Saiyans have a variable number of these cells in their blood, although apparently kind-hearted warriors should have significantly more. Strong emotions – and especially anger – they amplify the power of cells and trigger the transformation into Super Saiyan by dyeing the hair accordingly.

This would explain the reason why Gohan, Goten is Trunks they obtained the transformation so quickly: the children of Goku and Vegeta are only half Saiyan, and therefore they have both the S-Cells and a completely pure heart, given by the kindness of the environment in which they grew up. The cells also explain the reason why Cabba, Caulifla is Kale of the Sixth Universe have been so quick to transformunlike the Saiyans of the seventh universe, in fact, raised as raiders or murderers, these would be characters with a very pure heart, driven by a great willpower.

