Dragon Ball: what is Akira Toriyama's greatest passion? Assemble models

The epic of Dragon Ball it is characterized by an imagery strongly inspired by the life of its creator, Akira Toriyama, who has created a story full of quotes inspired by cinematography. However, during serialization of the manga, sensei used to devote part of his time to a particular passion.

Contrary to Toyotaro's crazy work routine, Toriyama instead spent most of his time during the week to cultivate his passions, working intensely on the manga only in the last two days, forcing the editor to somersaults for publication. The sensei, in fact, is a crazy fan of gunpla and models, especially on Star Wars and motorcycles, to the point of purchasing so many that the boxes were piled up in shelves in large numbers.

Although on balance she didn't have much time to assemble them, she often ended up using breaks from work to devote herself to models, all in the dark about its publisher. At the bottom of the news, the writer Derek Padula he shared some of the photos of the master intent on building some kits, as well as the pile of boxes that accumulated in the studio due to the compulsive purchases of the mangaka.

And you, instead, what do you think of the passion of the author of Dragon Ball who led him to often skip several hours of work? Please let us know, as usual, as a comment in the appropriate comment box.