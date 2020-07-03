Dragon Ball: what if Raditz had become a good character?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Try to step back in the days of the dawn of Dragon Ball Z, when Raditz had just arrived on Earth. His cruel and evil being forced him into a deadly fight against Goku and Piccolo, a battle that effectively kicked off the long sequence of events that led to the introduction of Vegeta and Freeza.

If you think about it carefully, Raditz's character, directly or indirectly, has changed the fate of the fate of the Earth and the future of Goku, without whom he would therefore never have met his bitter friend and rival, Vegeta. But if the protagonist's older brother hadn't been as bad then how would the Dragon Ball story change?

To answer this question, between 2017 and 2018 the R&R project was born, initials of "Rest and Relax"as well as"Raditz and Ranch". The project, edited by MasakoX (known for playing Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z Abridged), focuses on an alternate story in which Raditz switched to the Z Warriors side and started a family. The work currently has 5 episodes, the last of which was released last April, and is mostly in manga format with accompanying audio for the characters' dialogues, to which both passionate voices and members of Team 4 Stars lend. For those who are curious, you can retrieve the first episode via the link to the source.

Ranch, on the other hand, she is none other than Raditz and Lunch's daughter, and you can get to know it better through the original illustration of MasakoX attached at the opening of the news. And you, however, knew this project? Let us know with a comment below.