Dragon Ball: what are the wishes that opera fans would like to fulfill?

The Dragon Balls, once the most sought after items by the characters of Dragon Ball, have always fascinated entire generations of enthusiasts due to the possibility of expressing a wish. But what could fans of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece ever wish for? A poll tried to answer the question.

The Dragon Ball imagery is full of curiosity, some even hilarious like the secrets behind the Saiyan haircuts, above all the mysteries behind the extraordinary dragon spheres able to express any – or almost – desire. A survey tried to encompass what they are the wishes that fans would ask of Shenron should they have the opportunity. Let’s see together what are the most coveted desires by the community.

In first place, with a result of 24%, the money stands out. Who wouldn’t want a big nest egg to set aside to turn life? Curiously, in second place with 11% stands a time machine to be able to go back and fix the mistakes of the past. In third place two contenders tied with 8%, or the possibility of changing appearance and marrying someone.

The remaining positions can be found in the original post of Derek Padula attached at the bottom of the news.