Dragon Ball: we admire all the splendor of Bulma in this cosplay

Difficult for any anime and manga lover not to know Dragon Ball, the unforgettable epic that materialized thanks to the work of Akira Toriyama which has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world, a success that has brought to light countless parallel productions.

Such an obvious success is due to a myriad of motivations, from the story, to the quality of the drawings – or the animations, for the animated series – and then to the characters. In particular, the latter are one of the spearheads of the work, a succession of unforgettable faces that have been able to bewitch readers and spectators, who have often launched themselves into high-level fanmade works, between fan-art and cosplay that are often truly splendid.

This time, however, to have attracted attention we find the appreciated cosplayer @shermie_cos, who has decided to publish on his Instagram profile a new Dragon Ball themed cosplay specifically dedicated to our dear Bulma. As can be seen from the images placed at the bottom of the news, the girl has been able to showcase a faithful work that leaves little room for imagination, with a final result that, as easily imaginable, has been able to earn the praise of a large group of fans .

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Akira Toriyama had recently revealed that she had taken inspiration from Alien's epic for his Dragon Ball. In addition, just recently came the new and chatted episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.