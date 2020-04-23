Dragon Ball: vote for Kakarot's best outfit on Goku Day

Share it:

May 9 will be Goku Day, a tradition born a few years ago and decided by the fact that Goku can be read as Go and Ku, or five and nine (hence the date of May 9). Usually fans celebrate it by preparing fan art on Goku or dedicating themselves to the rewatch of the various Dragon Ball series.

In this 2020, however, Goku Day will be special since the Dragonball.news site has decided to create a survey dedicated to the protagonist of the work. To commemorate Goku Day on May 9, 2020, the "Kakarot Collection" project from the Dragon Ball series, where fans will be able to vote in an online poll which is their favorite dress worn by Goku.

The best rated clothes among the thirty choices that will be made available will get a new anime version illustration and will also get special collectible models that will be made available on the occasion of the 2021 Goku Day. The survey will open its doors on May 9, just on the occasion of the party of the protagonist of Dragon Ball, and will continue until May 29. Additionally, 29 of the completely randomly chosen voters will receive some prizes such as figurines and copies of the latest Dragon Ball video games. The winners will be announced on June 30th.

Despite being a Japanese site, the survey is expected to be open globally although for more information all that remains is to wait until May 9th. This party dedicated to Goku was born in 2015 and officially recognized by the Japan Anniversary Association. Still on the subject of the protagonist, we see the techniques most used by Goku.