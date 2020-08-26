Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Vegeta’s family, a choice to attract female audiences?

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the worldwide popularity of Dragon Ball, at the time of the serialization on Jump it was not easy to convince the female audience to appreciate the story imagined by Akira Toriyama. Precisely for this reason, the sensei and his editor worked carefully to increase the appeal of the manga.

Among the many ideas that have distinguished the franchise, just think of Vegetto’s origins rooted in a sort of jealousy towards Gogeta in the animated counterpart, there are some that have been suggested several times by the editors, or the managers of Shueisha who took care of the correct serialization of the manga. After Kazuhiko Torishima, the first editor of Toriyama who called the series even “useless”, his successor was Yu Kondo, who began working with sensei in the days of DBZ.

The new publisher pushed Toriyama to take a much more action-focused path without forgetting the female audience. To better satisfy their taste, Kondo convinced to focus the attention of the manga also on relational and family themes, starting from the character of Vegeta which, as we know, will go to build a family with Bulma.

READ:  big news for sex scenes, how will they be shot?

And you, on the other hand, did you know this anecdote about the franchise? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.