Dragon Ball: Vegeta’s family, a choice to attract female audiences?

Despite the worldwide popularity of Dragon Ball, at the time of the serialization on Jump it was not easy to convince the female audience to appreciate the story imagined by Akira Toriyama. Precisely for this reason, the sensei and his editor worked carefully to increase the appeal of the manga.

Among the many ideas that have distinguished the franchise, just think of Vegetto’s origins rooted in a sort of jealousy towards Gogeta in the animated counterpart, there are some that have been suggested several times by the editors, or the managers of Shueisha who took care of the correct serialization of the manga. After Kazuhiko Torishima, the first editor of Toriyama who called the series even “useless”, his successor was Yu Kondo, who began working with sensei in the days of DBZ.

The new publisher pushed Toriyama to take a much more action-focused path without forgetting the female audience. To better satisfy their taste, Kondo convinced to focus the attention of the manga also on relational and family themes, starting from the character of Vegeta which, as we know, will go to build a family with Bulma.

