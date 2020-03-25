Dragon Ball, two fans celebrate 20 years of friendship with a Goku and Vegeta tattoo!

Share it:

The relationship between Goku and Vegeta has always been one of the key points in the Dragon Ball saga. Moreover, Akira Toriyama's work is based on the concept of "friendship", and although the author has never had an interest indelve too deeply into the bond between the two Saiyans, this does not mean that the same has not strengthened over time.

Despite the differences, when Goku and Vegeta fight together they form an almost unbeatable pair, and this is exactly what two Dragon Ball fans have decided to mention them for celebrate their twenty years of friendship.

As you can see below, the user Deoto1 posted on Reddit a beautiful photo of him and his best friend hugging each other, while showing off their new tattoos depicting the two Saiyans. The choice of the tattoo is obviously not accidental: the same mentions the iconic fan art in which Goku and Vegeta exchange a nod.

The rivalry / friendship relationship between Goku and Vegeta marked a historic milestone for Japanese works, leading the way for what over the years would have become the practice of "good that becomes bad". Many other series of great relevance, such as Naruto, have similar traits in the relationship between some characters.

And what do you think of it? Do you like tattoos? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the saga then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on Goku vs Beerus, in view of the next episode of the anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes.