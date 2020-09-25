Dragon Ball: Toyotaro’s latest sketch is dedicated to a historical character of the series

Toyotaro lately he has been overwhelmed with commitments, but it seems that despite all the manga does not want to give up his monthly programming of Dragon Ball Official Site. The author generally dedicates one sketch a month to some characters in the series and, for the month of November, he chose a guardian that few will remember.

As you can see below it is Bora, the historic defender of Karin’s Shrine who appeared in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and even Dragon Ball GT. The warrior is introduced in the course of Saga del Red Ribbon, during which he is forced to face the mighty Tao Pai Pai. Bora is the first character ever to be resurrected with the Dragon Balls.

After the last sketch dedicated to Bardak, therefore, the sensei decided to pay homage to one of the best-hearted characters of the first series, writing: “Bora, Upa’s father and defender of the Karin Shrine. We last saw it in Volume 42. I love its design“The illustration is, as always, of the highest quality.

What do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that Toyotaro is currently working on the Dragon Ball Super manga, of which chapter 64 was recently published.