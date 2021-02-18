Dragon Ball, Toriyama talks about the SSJ God and confirms: “Goku a hero? No, he just wants to win”

A few moments ago, one appeared on the net sensational interview with Akira Toriyama, author of Dragon Ball, released exclusively in Japan after the launch of Dragon Ball Z – The Battle of the Gods and finally translated by Kanzenshuu fans. In the interview the author talks about power levels, the SSJ God and Goku’s ambiguous morality.

The author started talking about the film: “I didn’t actively participate in the animations, mainly because I didn’t have enough time to keep up with it. Besides, my level is not high enough for productions of this type, I am not a very capable animator […] For the fight between Goku and Beerus, I left it to Toei’s boys. I wrote the concept and the dialogues and gave him some indications, but for the battle I preferred to give him carte blanche. They’ve been running Dragon Ball for a lifetime, and of course they met my expectations“.

Subsequently, Toriyama talked about Beerus and Goku: “The God of Destruction was originally supposed to be an evil and intimidating figure, as expected from the name, but after working on it for a while I decided to erase almost everything and start over. I don’t think it would have worked, repeating the same type of antagonist over and over again would have bored the fans, and I needed something more fresh. As for Dragon Ball, or rather, for Goku, the basic rule is not to defeat the villain, but simply to “win”. Goku doesn’t care if the opponent is good or bad, his interest is the fight itself“.

This last statement fits perfectly with what was shown during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, as the protagonist has declared several times that he is “not a hero” and that he is fighting only to protect his friends and to become stronger. .

Finally, the mangaka talked about the Super Saiyan God, his design and the meaning of the transformation: “I didn’t initially want to create another pompous transformation, making Goku even more macho, so I ended up going for something aesthetically simpler, just changing hair and eye color. Power Levels? Well, if Beerus is a 10, then I’d say Goku Super Saiyan God is roughly a 6. Whis instead is a 15. The Saiyans become stronger fighting, so after many fights they might be able to bridge the gap“.

The interview in question was released prior to the arrival of the Dragon Ball Super anime series, and it’s fascinating to think about how many things have changed. In this regard, we remind you that the spoilers on the chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super have recently been published, and that according to an insider it will be an extremely important chapter.