Entertainment

Dragon Ball, Toriyama reveals: "Vegeta? I never loved him, but he is very useful" And on Gohan ..

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few days ago, the French web portal of Dragon Super published the complete translation of a special interview granted by Akira Toriyama in 1995, on the occasion of the distribution of the Databook Dragon Ball Daizenshuu 2: Story Guide. During the face to face the mangaka opened to the public, also talking about his relationship with Vegeta.

To the interviewer's question: "What is your favorite character?", the author answered frankly:"Well, in the end I really think I have to say Piccolo. Of all the villains, the Great Little Wizard has always been my favorite, and as a result I appreciate his son equally. I like little almost as much as I like Goku. Vegeta? Well, I don't like him very much, but it was definitely useful to have him around. When I introduced it I didn't think of making him an important character, I just wanted to create something unique".

Subsequently Akira Toriyama even spoke of the possibility of transforming another Dragon Ball character into a protagonist, declaring the following: "After Cell's narrative arc, I seriously thought of getting Gohan to take the reins of the show. I tried, but I felt that unlike Goku, he wasn't quite suitable for the roleFrom the second half of Dragon Ball Z to the last narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super the character of Gohan was almost completely shelved, and then returned to shine during the Tournament of Power.

READ:  Ozark Season 3 on Netflix: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast

And what do you think of it? Would Vegeta deserve more space? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the Top 3 villain of Dragon Ball compiled a few days ago by the fans of the series!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.