Dragon Ball: This woman Trunks cosplay will make you see the character differently

With the saga of Cell, the world of Dragon Ball Z entered completely new scenarios. While keeping the canvases similar to those of the previous narrative arcs, we encountered a new series of unpredictable enemies who in turn found themselves overwhelmed by a new enemy. All of this had been partly announced by Trunks, a new guy.

The time traveler initially revealed his true identity only to Goku and yes introduced as the son of Bulma and Vegeta, leaving the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z stunned. Since then, Trunks has become much stronger and has also recently appeared in the animated series of Dragon Ball Super. But fans are tied to that version that appeared during the manga written and drawn by Akira Toriyama in the 80s and 90s.

The female Trunks cosplay thought by Raquel Sparrow is based precisely on that super saiyan swordsman who presented himself in front of Freeza and King Cold. Obviously, everything declined to adapt it to the female forms of the cosplayer who, in addition to highlighting the B side with the chosen shot, also creates a fairly good disguise from the point of view of the creation of the clothes and the details of the character.

Trunks goes from prince to princess therefore, as happened also in a recent fan art. However, you can continue to imagine all the male power of the character in this splendid figurine where Trunks samurai knocks down Cell.