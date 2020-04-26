Dragon Ball: This sexy Bulma cosplay even shocks Roshi

Share it:

During this quarantine, many found themselves forced into their homes. While manga fans can head out to discover new titles or re-read some favorites, there are some cosplayers who have continued their activity. Among these is the beautiful Fabibi, a Chilean who uploaded a dragon ball cosplay.

The character chosen by Fabibi is one of the most classic: Bulma, in the girl version, when the first trips with Goku in search of the Seven Spheres were still in progress. Few will forget that young city woman who presented herself with a pink dress and a long blue braid, riding her Capsule Corporation motorcycle.

Fabibi then created a Bulma cosplay and the result is observable in the video below, uploaded on his Instagram page. The video in question is quite hot given that Fabibi shows up in a very short dress and stages a sexy ballet. The cosplayer didn't stop there, however, as her Bulma cosplay literally drove the net crazy.

In the second video at the bottom, coming from the cosplayer's Twitter account, his ballet has practically become a meme which, overlapping a scene from Dragon Ball, sees Roshi stuck on television while drooling. The Oolong piglet also joins him soon, he too enchanted by the vision. Everyeye adults, what do you think of Bulma cosplay prepared by Fabibi?

Unlike his transformist companion, Pual is not interested in these things. Toriyama also revealed his race to him. In the meantime, fans are getting ready for Goku Day and the Kakarot Collection project.