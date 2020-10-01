Dragon Ball: This realistic version of Super Buu will haunt your dreams

Dragon Ball Z’s antagonists are among the most hideous and evil in the Akira Toriyama franchise. Think for example of the various transformations of Freeza or Cell. But even this realistic version of Majin Buu will haunt the dreams of fans.

Majin Buu is Dragon Ball Z’s ultimate opponent and is still today one of the most formidable opponents faced and by Goku and the Z Warriors. Although not as intelligent and strategist as the other rivals defeated by the Saiyans, Buu stood out for his savage way of fighting. Thanks to the numerous and different personalities transmitted by his various transformations, the pink antagonist is one of the most loved of the franchise.

While this being isn’t as scary as the remaining Dragon Ball Z antagonists, Instagram user @risottodesenhos gave us his own. dark and disturbing version. Starting from the base of Super Bu, or its lean and muscular shape, the artist literally managed to bring it back to life, providing us with a realistic version of it. If you’ve always wondered what Super Buu would be like outside the pages of the manga, now you finally have an answer. Let us know what you think of this strange creation, but not before you cry for this old Dragon Ball heirloom. Meanwhile, Cell was the subject of a hilarious Dragon Ball cosplay.