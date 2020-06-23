Dragon Ball: the young Bulma bunny will enchant you in this KendelB cosplay

Share it:

Bulma's sensuality is particularly sought after by cosplayers who want to show off and try to get followers on the most important social platforms. Being a character of Dragon Ball and quite popular, the blue-haired girl is therefore at the center of many cosplay with one of the outfits she dressed during the series.

Among the many clothes worn by Bulma Brief, fans surely remember the sensual bunny dress that has now consolidated in the collective imagination, also thanks to those Playboy covers that inspired Akira Toriyama in the introduction of the costume in Dragon Ball. Bunny Bulma therefore receives many cosplay, and today we offer you a new one made by KendelB.

The girl has been posting this photo for a few days, which you can see at the bottom of the news, on her Instagram account quickly becoming popular. The Bunny Bulma cosplay by KendelB sees the classic bunny costume with black ears on the head, the red bow on the neck, a black bodice and blue stockings. Then there are the two white cuffs and a little makeup, including the red lipstick that complete the disguise. The protagonist of Dragon Ball will have managed to bewitch you with her sexy costume Also this time?