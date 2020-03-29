Dragon Ball: the terrifying Kamehameha who destroyed Cell, from the villain's point of view

Share it:

When he gets mad, Goku is truly one of the most terrifying characters in Dragon Ball. The protagonist of the work of Akira Toriyama he certainly possesses an anger management ability superior to that of his rival Vegeta, but when the Saiyan loses his temper, it is really rare that his opponent manages to survive the clash.

Ruto830, a talented artist who became famous because of his drawings dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, decided to paint one of those moments, putting on canvas the frightening instant Kamehameha used by Goku in the clash with Cell. Obviously there is a trick: the image in fact, portrays the villain's point of view.

In perfect shape Cell is a practically unbeatable creature, able to use a vast range of fighting techniques drawn directly from the arsenal of Nameccians, androids, saiyans and numerous other life forms. In Saga of Cell, the bio-android unleashes Goku's wrath by threatening to destroy planet Earth, and the protagonist responds with an energetic wave that literally shatters the upper part of the villain's body.

Goku's Kamehameha represents nothing more than a path accident for Cell, given his regeneration capacity. The terror on the villain's face though, it seems far from false.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the image? Let us know with a comment. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the splendid Dragon Ball themed tattoo shared on our pages a few days ago!